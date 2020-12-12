Warm & Cloudy Weekend, Watching for Wintry Weather Ahead

We haven’t had any 70º days yet in December, but we may get there this weekend, as southerly breezes bring in warm air from the Gulf of Mexico. It may be cloudy for the next few days, but temperatures will end up 10-15º above average through Sunday, ranging from the upper 50s in the High Country to near 70º in our South Carolina counties. A weak cold front will stall out just to our west tonight, which could provide a few chances for isolated showers early Sunday morning. We should largely remain dry through Sunday night, however, before an area of low pressure develops along the stalled front. Widespread heavy rain will sweep across the WCCB Charlotte viewing area to start out our workweek on Monday before clearing overnight.

Here’s where things will get interesting. On the backside of the system that will drench us on Monday comes quite a bit of cold air. Sunny skies and temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s and 40s will greet us on Tuesday before yet another system sweeps through by early Wednesday. Right now, areas north of I-40 will have the best chance to see wintry weather. It’s too early to talk about totals, but it’s looking increasingly likely that this will be an impactful wintry event for these areas. In between I-85 and I-40, including Charlotte, is where the greatest uncertainty at the moment. For now, it looks like some mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet will come down between midnight and noon on Wednesday in this zone. Those south of I-85 should expect a mainly rain event at this moment in time. We’ll keep you posted!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 54°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday: AM cloudy. PM mostly sunny. High: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday Night: Clouds return, followed by rain overnight. Low: 55°. Wind: S 5-10.

Monday: AM rain, heavy at times. Some PM clearing. High: 60°. Wind: NW 10-15. Gusts: 20-30.