Cold Air and Rain to Kick Off the Week

Hopefully you were able to enjoy the beautiful weekend because there are big changes as we head into the new week . The first cold front of the week will arrive on Monday and the second on Wednesday. The first front will rush in from the west and increase rain chances overnight Sunday through Monday. Rain coverage will be numerous to at times widespread through the first half of the day. No severe weather is expected, but gusty winds and 0.50-1.50” of rain is likely. As the cold air builds in behind the front, there may be a dusting of snow in the High Country with 1-2” across the mountain tops. In wake of the cold front on Monday, much colder air builds in behind it. Expect temperatures to only top out in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cold front 2 will be a headache for midweek. With cold air in place in wake of cold front 1 and moisture rolling in from cold front 2 we have a decent chance to accumulating freezing rain/sleet across parts of the WCCB area. Exactly where and how much all depends on the temperatures. As of Sunday evening north of I-40, across the Mountains and Foothills, could pick up a trace to 0.10” of ice Wednesday morning. Models are projecting the Charlotte area to see mainly rain, but some wintry mix is not out of the question.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Patchy Fog. Increasing Rain. Low: 45°. Wind: SE 5.

Monday: Numerous AM Showers. Scattered PM Showers. High: 57°. Wind: S 10-20.

Monday Night: Mostly Clear. Low: 32°. N/NE: 5-10.

Tuesday: High: Sunny Skies. 50°. NE 5-10.