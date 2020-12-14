Cold Air in Place with Wintry Mix by Midweek

In wake of the Monday morning cold front, cold air builds across the Carolinas. Expect low temperatures tonight to bottom out in the 20s across the Mountains and Foothills with lows near freezing across the Piedmont. High temperatures only top out in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cold front 2 will be a headache for some on Wednesday. With cold air in place in wake of cold front 1 and moisture rolling in from cold front 2 we have a decent chance of accumulating freezing rain/sleet across parts of the WCCB area. Exactly where and how much all depends on the temperatures. As of Monday evening, north of I-40 across the Foothills and NW Piedmont, could pick up a trace to 0.25” of ice Wednesday morning which has the potential to result in a significant ice event. Between I-40 and I-85 it is possible to see a trace – .10”. The Charlotte area will see mainly rain, but some wintry mix is not out of the question.

Bottom Line:

WHERE: The greatest threat looks to be north of I-40 across the Foothills and northwest Piedmont.

THREAT: Ice accumulation may result in travel issues and numerous power outages IF the cold air holds on long enough and these areas pick up 0.10” of ice or greater.

WHEN: Wednesday morning.

** Forecast will change.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low: 32°. N/NE: 5-15. Gusts: 25 mph.

Tuesday: High: Sunny Skies. 49°. NE 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. Low: 34°. Wind: E/NE 5-10.

Wednesday: AM freezing rain/sleet/rain. High: 40°. Wind: N/NE 5-10.