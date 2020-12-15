Cold Air Arrives, Watching Wintry Wednesday

The rain is gone and abundant sunshine has returned to the WCCB Charlotte viewing area for our Tuesday. If you think this means we’ll see the return of the warm temperatures from this past weekend, however, then you’re sadly mistaken. High pressure has set up over the northeastern United States, filtering cold, Arctic air into the Carolinas for the remainder of the week. Expect temperatures to remain 5-10º below normal through the weekend, as highs may struggle to get out of the 30s and 40s.

With cold air in place, the stage is set for our first potential winter weathermaker for the Queen City. The forecast hasn’t changed too much since yesterday, as rain and sleet will begin to fall shortly before midnight Wednesday in our western counties. As temperatures continue to plummet into the morning hours for our Hump Day, a mainly sleet mix may develop north of I-85. Impactful ice accumulations of up to a quarter-inch may fall along the I-40 corridor and northward, but the Charlotte Metro shouldn’t see much more than a trace. While pockets of sleet may be found during the afternoon hours, rain should take over as the dominant precipitation type by noon everywhere outside of the High Country. Expect the rain, sleet, and snow to clear out by Wednesday evening, leading to drier conditions through the first half of the weekend.

Tuesday: Chilly sunshine. High: 49°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Tuesday Night: Clouds build, followed by rain. Some sleet may mix in. Low: 34°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Wednesday: Rain. Some sleet may mix in early. High: 38°. Wind: N 5-10.

Wednesday Night: A few showers early, then partly cloudy. Cold. Low: 32°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Thursday: Sunny skies. Chilly highs. Low: 48°. Wind: N 5-10.