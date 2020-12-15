Wintry Wednesday Draws Near

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of December 15, 2020, it has been over two calendar years since one inch of snow fell in one sitting over the Charlotte Metro. Let us take you back to December 9, 2018, some 734 days ago, where 2.7″ of snow fell upon the Queen City. It was a promising start to the winter season back then, but we haven’t even seen 2.7″ of snow in the 736 days since then *combined*. While that streak looks likely to hold for at least the next week, things could start to get wintry across the WCCB Charlotte viewing area on Wednesday.

With cold air in place, when the second system brings moisture, that will set the stage for a wintry mix. Rain and sleet will likely start coming down around midnight Wednesday, which could transition to a full wintry mix or even snow-only in the Foothills and High Country. Right now, communities along and north of I-40 have the best chance to see impactful wintry weather. The forecast is much more uncertain for areas in between I-40 and I-85, where sporadic periods of rain and wintry mix may develop. This includes the Charlotte Metro, which could end up seeing at least *some* freezing rain and sleet. Those of us south of I-85 should prepare for cold rain for now.

Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for purple shaded areas until 6 PM Wednesday. These areas could see up to .25” of ice.

Winter Storm Warning up for Ashe & Watauga counties until Wednesday night where they could see ice, sleet, & snow.



1-4” of snow will likely fall in elevations above 4500’, tapering down to a trace above 3000’. Ice accumulations could reach near a quarter-inch in the Foothills and Piedmont north of I-40. At most, expect a trace of ice and/or sleet south of the I-40 corridor.

Bottom Line:

WHERE: Mountains, Foothills, and northwest Piedmont.

THREAT: Ice accumulation may result in travel issues and numerous power outages for the areas that pick up 0.25” of ice or greater (which is not guaranteed and will be very isolated). For those that see a trace-0.20” prepare for slick roads, bridges, and overpasses on Wednesday.

WHEN: Wednesday morning into the afternoon.

Impacts will be relatively minimal in the Charlotte Metro but take it easy on the roads for the morning commute.