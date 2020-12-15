Wednesday Wintry Mix with Cold Temperatures

Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for purple shaded areas until 6 PM Wednesday. These areas could see up to .25” of ice.

Winter Storm Warning up for Ashe & Watauga counties until Wednesday night where they could see ice, sleet, & snow.

Cold front #2 of the week will arrive on Wednesday. With cold air in place in wake of the Monday cold front and moisture rolling in from cold front #2, a wintry mix will fall on Wednesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, north of I-40 across the Foothills and NW Piedmont a trace to 0.25” of ice is possible. Between I-40 and I-85 it is possible to see a trace – .10”. The Charlotte area will see mainly rain, but some wintry mix is not out of the question. High temperatures on Wednesday will only top out in the 30s, near 40°. We “warm” back to near 50° on Thursday, but hold low temperatures at or below freezing through the remainder of the work-week.

Bottom Line:

WHERE: Mountains, Foothills, and northwest Piedmont.

THREAT: Ice accumulation may result in travel issues and numerous power outages for the areas that pick up 0.25” of ice or greater (which is not guaranteed and will be very isolated). For those that see a trace-0.20” prepare for slick roads, bridges, and overpasses on Wednesday.

WHEN: Wednesday morning into the afternoon.Impacts will be relatively minimal in the Charlotte Metro but take it easy on the roads for the morning commute.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Rain starting. Low: 34°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Wednesday: AM freezing rain/sleet/rain. Icy around and north of I-40. High: 40°. Wind: N 5-10.

Wednesday Night: Few showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Low: 32°. Wind: Light W.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 50°. Wind: Light.