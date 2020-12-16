Tom Cruise Goes Off After Movie Crew Members Violate COVID Rules On Set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The British tabloid The Sun has released an audio recording of Tom Cruise screaming at film crew members over a breach of COVID-19 protocols. The incident happened in Britain on the set of Mission: Impossible Seven after two crew members were standing within six feet of one another. Cruise says, in part, “I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever! And if you don’t do it, you’re fired! If I see you do it again you’re {expletive} gone!” As well as, “No apologies! You can tell it to the people who are losing their {expletive} homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college tuition.”

Cruise has apparently gone to great lengths to avoid further production delays. According to British media, he paid nearly $700,000 out of his own pocket for a ship to isolate cast and crew during production.

Our question of the night: was Tom’s temper tantrum called for?

This panel’s episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge