Wet & Wintry Weather Moves Out, Cold Air Clings to Carolinas

For the first time this season, communities outside of the High Country are getting in on some wintry weather! Unfortunately, this isn’t the “fun” kind of frozen precipitation, as a wintry mix, mainly along and north of I-40, will make travel difficult this morning. While sleet could mix in at times across the Metro and northward, expect a mainly rain event along the I-85 corridor and southward. Icy accumulations will remain north of I-40, which could reach close to a quarter-inch in the Foothills and northern Piedmont. Most areas in the Piedmont and eastern Foothills should see a transition back to mainly rain by the early afternoon before tapering off shortly after sunset.

The winter weather may be moving out, but the winter feels will stick around for some time. Expect temperatures to struggle to get out of the 30s and 40s for the next few days before an eventual recovery by the weekend. On the bright side (literally), we should remain drier and sunnier Thursday through Saturday.

Today: Rain. Sleet may mix in early. High: 39°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Tonight: Rain tapers off. Variable clouds. Low: 34°. Wind: W 5-10.

Thursday: Clouds and sun. Chilly. High: 50°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Friday: Plentiful sunshine. Remaining chilly. High: 50°. Wind: N 5-10.