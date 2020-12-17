Winter Chill Sticks Around
Patchy dense fog Thursday morning will lead to mostly cloudy skies during the day.
We are now just four days away from the official start of winter, but it looks like we have a jump start on the season. Northwesterly flow has returned to the western half of the Carolinas Thursday, leading to snow showers in the High Country and temperatures 5-10º below average across the board. Patchy dense fog will also be a problem for the Charlotte Metro Thursday morning, which will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the day. While most communities will remain dry through the weekend, a few overnight showers may sneak into the eastern part of the WCCB Charlotte viewing area overnight Thursday into Friday. Expect a struggle to get out of the 30s and 40s for the next few days before a warming trend arrives for our Sunday.
Today: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. High: 47°. Wind: Light.
Tonight: Gradual clearing. Frigid. Low: 28°. Wind: N 5-10.
Friday: Cold sunshine. High: 49°. Wind: N 5-10.
Friday Night: Clear and cold. Low: 28°. Wind: Light.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. High: 51°. Wind: SW 5-10.