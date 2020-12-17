Winter Chill Sticks Around

We are now just four days away from the official start of winter, but it looks like we have a jump start on the season. Northwesterly flow has returned to the western half of the Carolinas Thursday, leading to snow showers in the High Country and temperatures 5-10º below average across the board. Patchy dense fog will also be a problem for the Charlotte Metro Thursday morning, which will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the day. While most communities will remain dry through the weekend, a few overnight showers may sneak into the eastern part of the WCCB Charlotte viewing area overnight Thursday into Friday. Expect a struggle to get out of the 30s and 40s for the next few days before a warming trend arrives for our Sunday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. High: 47°. Wind: Light.

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Frigid. Low: 28°. Wind: N 5-10.

Friday: Cold sunshine. High: 49°. Wind: N 5-10.

Friday Night: Clear and cold. Low: 28°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. High: 51°. Wind: SW 5-10.