Leah Remini Says Tom Cruise’s Unhinged On-Set Explosion Is Just An Act

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Tom Cruise controversy continues. Now, fellow celebrities are weighing in on Tom’s secretly recorded rant on set, after crew members broke COVID rules. Cruise lost his temper with crew on the set of Mission Impossible 7. The movie is filming in the UK, and has had several COVID-related production delays.

Alec Baldwin tweeted in part: “Cruise is old school…so he’s pissed off on one particular day? Who f-ing cares?” Josh Gad wrote, “Tom Cruise is correct here. Sorry not sorry.” Hilarie Burton wrote, “I’ve never liked him more!” And George Clooney says it’s not his style to act like Cruise did, but that Cruise wasn’t wrong about why he did it.

Not every celebrity agrees with Cruise. Cruise is essentially the face of Scientology, and as Yahoo News reports, former Scientologist Leah Remini penned a lengthy statement about how she thinks Cruise’s rant is a “publicity stunt.” She says Scientologists don’t believe the pandemic is real, and that Cruise’s behavior is just for show.

Cruise left the London-based movie set Friday to start his Christmas break early in Miami with his son.

Our question of the night: is Tom Cruise’s rant a PR stunt?

