Sunshine, Steady Warmth to Return

Happy Friday! After a dreary, soggy, and downright dreadful couple of days, the sunshine looks to get us back on track for what should be a beautiful Friday. The skies may be brighter, but the cold air will make it difficult for temperatures to get much warmer than the 30s and 40s once again across the board. Warmer weather is on the way, though. Wind patterns will slowly shift to the south by Sunday morning, which should return temperatures near- or even above-average by the start of the workweek. The newfound warmth will have its price, however. A rainmaking system will approach from the west by the end of the weekend, which could bump up scattered rain chances Saturday night through Monday morning. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s should set up shop for the week ahead before a cold front drastically brings down temperatures in time for Christmas.

Today: Cold sunshine. High: 48°. Wind: N 5-10.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 28°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Sunshine continues. High: 50°. Wind: Light.

Saturday Night: Clouds build. A few showers possible. Low: 37°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 48°. Wind: SW 5-10.