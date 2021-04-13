Bill Nye The Science Guy To Host Free 45 Minute Online Class About How Vaccines Stop “Microscopic Monsters”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bill Nye the Science Guy is sounding off on people who refuse to wear masks, socially distance, or get the vaccine. The 65-year-old scientist tells People Magazine that it is discouraging to see people “making the same mistakes” in 2021 that were made during the 1918 Spanish Flu that killed between 50 to 100 million people worldwide. Nye says it is important for everybody to have a fundamental understanding of public health. He says that’s why he’s teaching a free online class through Varsity Tutors called “Germs, Viruses, And How Vaccines Stop The Microscopic Monsters,” on April 20. To enroll, click here.

That said, there was surprising vaccine news Tuesday. Federal health agencies have paused distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They are examining a rare blood-clotting disorder that emerged in six women who got that vaccine. The six women are between the ages of 18 and 49, and all developed the illness within one to three weeks of vaccination. One woman died, and a second woman has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Despite these cases, Director of the NIAI and Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a message for people who may be worried if they’ve already received the J&J vaccine. He says, “Someone who maybe had it a month or two ago would say, ‘What does this mean for me?’ It really doesn’t mean anything. You’re okay. Because if you look at the frame, the timeframe, when this occurs, it’s pretty tight from a few days, six to 13 days from the time of the vaccination.”

Dr. Fauci and other medical professionals also stress that these cases are very rare, and urge people to continue to get vaccinated. He says, “There have been now 120 million people that have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Most of that, subtract the 6.85 million, is in the messenger RNA from Pfizer and from Moderna, there have been no red flags signals from those. So you’re talking about tens and tens and tens of millions of people who’ve received vaccine with no adverse effect. This is a really rare event. If you look at what we know so far, they have been six out of the 6.85 million doses, which is less than one in a million.”

