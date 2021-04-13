Cold Front to Move Through Late Wednesday

Pollen counts are still extreme with Tree and Grass pollen being the top allergy culprits.

A nice evening on tap with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Wednesday will be another warm day ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect high temperatures near 80°. This front will not have much moisture with it but expect rain coverage Wednesday PM around 20-30%. We do cool down in wake of this front with highs both Thursday and Friday more seasonable – in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 55. Wind: N/NW 5.

Wednesday: Increasing PM Clouds. High: 81. PM cold front will bring scattered showers / possible storm.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler in wake of the cold front. High: 71.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin