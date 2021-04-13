Cold Front to Move Through Late Wednesday

One More Warm Day Before Average Temperatures Return
Kaitlin Wright,

Pollen counts are still extreme with Tree and Grass pollen being the top allergy culprits.

A nice evening on tap with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Wednesday will be another warm day ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect high temperatures near 80°. This front will not have much moisture with it but expect rain coverage Wednesday PM around 20-30%. We do cool down in wake of this front with highs both Thursday and Friday more seasonable – in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 55. Wind: N/NW 5.

Wednesday: Increasing PM Clouds. High: 81. PM cold front will bring scattered showers / possible storm.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Much cooler in wake of the cold front. High: 71.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin