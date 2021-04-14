Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Roger!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care and Control is featuring Roger! Roger is 6 years old and has a great smile. He’s right around 68 pounds, chipped and vaccinated.

Roger is part of the CMPD Animal Care and Control Foster to Adopt program. To learn more about this program click here.

If you are interested in adopting Roger or any of the other available animals at CMPD Animal Care and Control please visit, animals.cmpd.org.