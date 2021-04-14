Man Arrested For Murder In Gastonia Missing Person Case

1/2 Keon Pernell – Assault On A Female

The Latest (4/14/21):

Gastonia Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested for murder after a woman who was reported missing in early April was found dead in a wooded area.

Cherie Shavon Ingram was reported missing to Gastonia Police on April 8 and at that time was last seen on March 27. According to police, her body was located on April 12 in a wooded area in the North Broad Street area.

After an investigation, Keon L. Pernell, of Garysburg, North Carolina, was identified as the suspect and charged with first degree murder in the death of Ingram, police say. He is in the Gaston County Jail.

Original Story (4/9/21):

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 38-year-old woman has been missing since late March and Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding her.

Police say Cherie Shavon Ingram was last seen on March 27. Her last known location was on S. South Street in Gastonia.

Ingram is described as being 5’4” tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information in regards to this missing person case is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702 or the Gaston County Communication Center at 704-866-3300.