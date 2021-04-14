Seasonable Temperatures Return

Pollen counts are still extreme with Tree and Grass pollen being the top allergy culprits.

A cold front will continue to increase clouds Wednesday evening as a cold front marches across the Carolinas. This front could bring an isolated shower to the area Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, but the rain coverage is very few and far between. We do cool down in wake of this front with highs both Thursday and Friday more seasonable – in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 59. Wind: W/SW 10-20.

Thursday: AM Shower. Partly sunny. Much cooler in wake of the cold front. High: 71.

Enjoy the cool down!

Kaitlin