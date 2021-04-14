The Snark: Epi-what?, The Snot Rocket Sailor & Kelly Clarkson’s Poop Story

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “16 & Pregnant” an expecting dad gets confused about a common anesthesia.

Fans of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” get a better understanding of why Allie and Sydney are fighting over Gary but we still don’t see it.

Kelly Clarkson reveals she once pooped in a trash can backstage before a show.

Plus, we so fat…

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.