Cool Morning with a Beautiful Friday Ahead

Pollen counts are high with Tree and Grass pollen being the top allergy culprits.

We have a cool night on tap with low temperatures across the Piedmont falling into the low to mid 40s with the Mountains hovering near freezing. Friday looks nice as high pressure is still in place. Expect high temperatures near 70 on Friday with increasing clouds through the second half of the day. An area of low pressure will pass to our southeast on Saturday which will bring widely scattered showers to the area. A steady and stable forecast dominates the end of the weekend into next week with highs near average and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight: Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows: 30s and 40s. Wind: N 5-15.

Friday: Sunny skies. Highs: Upper 60s/near 70. W 5-10.

Saturday: Low passing to our SE. Sct’d Showers. High: 66.

Happy Thursday!

Kaitlin