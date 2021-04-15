JLo And ARod Make It Officially Official: They’re Done

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After weeks of speculation, JLo and ARod make it official: the couple has ended their relationship. Thursday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez released an official statement calling it quits. The said, in part, they are, “better as friends.” If this sounds like deja vu to you, you’re not wrong. Weeks ago, the media was tipped off that the couple broke up, but they denied the claims and said they were in counseling and working on their relationship. It was also rumored that Rodriguez cheated on Lopez multiple times. This would have been Jennifer’s fourth marriage, and would have been Alex’s second marriage.

Twitter was full of commentary after the couple announced the split. One user says, “This is heartbreaking, yet respectful; sending love and care to JLo & ARod. Soulmates will always find each other again.” Another saying, “Raise your hand if you just don’t care,” and, “She just needs to go back to Puffy. They seem made for one another.”

Our question of the night: do you buy Jennifer and Alex’s statement?

