The Snark: Slow Hubbys, Wild & Crazy Guys & A Million Dollar Bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “Married at First Sight,” it’s a case of guys who rushed into a marriage but are now operating in slow-mo.

It’s a “Summer House” reunion between Stravy and Luke where they reminisce about all their wild & crazy times together.

If you had a million dollar bill where would you go to spend it? Dollar General???

Plus, Derek tells us about one of his biggest pet peeves when flying.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.