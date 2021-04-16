CMPD: 45-Year-Old Charged With Murder In 2018 Homicide Case

The Latest (4/16/21):

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a 45-year-old for a 2018 cold case murder that involved a man being shot while driving on Brookshire Boulevard.

Police say they identified Mortez Hurse II for the murder of Preston Nicholson after an investigation and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hurse was arrested by the Meridian Police Department (Mississippi) with the assistance of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team on Thursday. Hurse will be extradited to North Carolina at a later date and charged with murder, according to CMPD.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

The Latest (9/2/18):

A man who was in critical condition after being shot while driving on Brookshire Boulevard has died. from his injuries.

The CMPD says 44-year-old Preston Nicholson died on the afternoon of Saturday, September 1st, 2018, from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police had previously stated that Nicholson was alive but unable to breathe on his own.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Latest:

Police have identified the man who was shot while driving on Brookshire Boulevard overnight.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Preston Nicholson. The CMPD says Nicholson remains in critical condition.

Police have not identified a suspect or suspect vehicle.

Original Story (9/1/18):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on Brookshire Boulevard overnight.

On Saturday, September 1st, at 2:09 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

Arriving officers located a man with a gunshot wound inside a Volvo that had run off the road. Medic transported the victim to the hospital, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the victim was driving alone on Brookshire Boulevard, inbound, in a Volvo passenger car when he passed through the intersection of Lawton Road and the suspect shot him.

The suspect was also traveling in a vehicle, inbound on Brookshire Boulevard, at the time of the shooting.

The CMPD has not released any information regarding the suspect.

The investigation is active and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Pack is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.