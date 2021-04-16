Fitness Friday: Dance into the Weekend with THE JAM: CLT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Everyone has an inner Beyoncé. If you’ve ever caught yourself putting on a full Coachella-style stage show on your morning commute, that’s her. THE JAM: CLT is helping you channel that Bey vibe into your workout. Instructors Sara Bremer and Simone Lindsey teach the Rising crew how to show off their Freakum dresses (or suits).

THE JAM: CLT was founded by Erica Butler in 2016 who, “was probably going to dance around her house anyways so might as well let other people join the fun.” While THE JAM: CLT is a cardio workout, the company’s focus is more on creating an inclusive community and a safe space for everyone, any age, any fitness level to let loose and have fun for an hour.

If you need to let your inner Beyoncé, Lizzo, Gaga, Todrick or whichever diva out, dance with THE JAM: CLT Mondays at Wednesdays at 6:30pm at Catawba Brewing Company. You can also JAM at home via their YouTube channel.

