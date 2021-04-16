Police: Suspect Wanted For Murder After A Fatal Shooting In Gaston County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Gaston County Police say they are searching for a possible armed and dangerous man wanted for murder after a fatal shooting on Wednesday.

Police say 26-year-old Donald Wheeling is wanted for the murder of Michael Moore, after Moore was shot and killed on April 14th around 12:45 a.m. on W. H. Kiser Road near Long Shoals.

Officers say Moore was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center after the incident with a gunshot wound, where he later died.

Police say citizens are urged to call 911 if they see or interact with Wheeling.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information to call Detective R. L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.