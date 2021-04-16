The Snark: Housewives Prank War, A Gnome Shortage & Unique Caskets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On a prank war gets ugly and an unlucky pig gets caught in the crossfire on “The Real Housewives of Dallas.”

Derek checks out Mick Jagger’s Wikipedia page and learns something very interesting about baby Mick.

First it was toilet paper. Now, there’s a gnome shortage.

A guy in New Zealand is making custom caskets including food.

Plus, advice for pregnant women when on the road.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.