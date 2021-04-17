Charlotte Community Mourns Loss Of Hester Ford, Oldest Living Woman In The U.S.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte community is remembering the life of Hester Ford, known as the oldest woman in the United States. Family members say she died Saturday at the age of 116.

Ford was born in Lancaster County, South Carolina in 1905. She married John Ford in March 1921, and the couple had 12 children. The family moved to Charlotte in 1953. Ford spent years volunteering at her local church.

Ford suffered from dementia, but on her 112th birthday, she was able to recite the 23rd Psalm. She reportedly has up to 68 grandchildren, 120 great-grandchildren and 126 great-grandchildren.

Last August, dozens turned out for a special drive by birthday celebration for Ford held by her family and friends. Ford lived through two pandemics. Her family says the secret to her long life was good food, and the Lord.