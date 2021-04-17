CMPD: 75-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In West Charlotte During Domestic Dispute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives say Edward Moses, 75, was shot and killed Friday night during a domestic dispute in west Charlotte.

Officers say they responded to the fatal shooting on April 16th around 10:30 p.m. to find a Moses with a gunshot wound at a home on Willow Street.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives say their initial investigation revealed the shooting happened during a domestic related dispute, and Moses’ girlfriend has been taken to CMPD headquarters for questioning.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.