More Clouds With Scattered Friday Showers

– Few showers possible Friday

– Strong cold front arriving Saturday

– Big cool down on Saturday

Clouds dominate our skies overnight with lows in the upper 30s. Friday will feature scattered showers, cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s near 60 degrees. Our next best chance of rain arrives Saturday as a strong cold front swings through the area. Numerous to widespread rain is expected with isolated strong storms possible. Most of the WCCB area is under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for strong to severe storms. Not only will this front bring rain, it will bring a huge swing in temperatures. We will go from near 70 degrees on Saturday to the 50s on Sunday! Next week looks dry as of Thursday afternoon with temperatures rising through the week.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Low: 39. Wind: Light S.

Friday: Scattered showers. High: 60. Wind: Light S.

Saturday: Strong cold front. Isolated strong storms & numerous showers. High: 70. Wind: S/SW 10-20.

Have a great night!

Kaitlin