Strong Saturday Cold Front Brings Storm Threat

A strong cold front will swing across the Carolinas on Saturday bringing numerous showers and possible isolated strong storms. Storm Prediction Center has put a good portion of the WCCB viewing area under a Marginal risk. A Marginal risk is the low end severe weather threat, level 1 of 5, but means isolated strong storms are possible.

11:29am CST #SPC Day2 Outlook Slight Risk: from Ohio into Mississippi https://t.co/rEAejNpVr0 pic.twitter.com/XyOibWjneq — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) December 10, 2021

WHEN: Saturday late afternoon – evening

THREATS: Damaging straight line winds will be the primary threat. The tornado risk is low, but not zero.

RAIN TOTALS: 0.25” – 0.50” Isolated 0.50” +

In wake of this cold front our temperatures will dramatically drop. Highs on Saturday top out near 70 with highs on Sunday only topping out in the 50s.

