Strong Saturday Cold Front

A different evening ahead as temperatures climb through the night. Patchy fog and isolated showers are possible with evening temperatures in the low to mid 50s. A south/southwest wind warms us to near 70 degrees on Saturday ahead of a cold front. It will also be windy ahead of this cold front with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible during the day Saturday.

The morning and afternoon on Saturday will be mainly dry before a line of showers and storms swing through the region during the evening hours. Isolated strong storms capable of producing straight line winds will be possible, but the overall severe weather threat is low. We dry out quickly through Saturday night with sunshine and cooler temperatures building in on Sunday. Next week looks dry as of Thursday afternoon with temperatures rising through the week.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Patchy fog. Isolated shower. Low: 53. Wind: Light S.

Saturday: Strong cold front. Isolated strong storms & numerous showers. High: 70. Wind: S/SW 10-20 G. 30.

Sunday: Sunny. High: 54. Wind: N/NE 10-20.

Have a great weekend!

Kaitlin