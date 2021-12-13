North Carolina Burn Ban Lifted

The burn ban has been lifted for all of North Carolina effective Monday, December 13th.

The statewide burn ban went into effect on November 29th and was lifted for 67 counties in North Carolina on December 8th. The recent rain has helped bring the fire danger down, therefore, burn permits are now available statewide.

“Still, I’d caution residents to remain vigilant about burning responsibly and safely. Make sure you have a valid burn permit and contact your NCFS county ranger for wildfire prevention and fire safety tips.” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.