Rhule: ‘Catastrophic’ Turnovers Haunting Slumping Panthers

1/5 Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after scoring against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

2/5 Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

3/5 Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

4/5 Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

5/5 Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stands on the sidelines after leaving the game during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)









CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every week Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule preaches to his team they have to take care of the football and not turn it over.

And yet each week the costly interceptions and fumbles keep coming.

The Panthers have turned over the ball 18 times in their eight losses this season, including three on Sunday in a mistake-filled 29-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

By contrast, Carolina has only five turnovers in its five wins this season.

The Panthers’ 23 giveaways are tied for third most in the league.