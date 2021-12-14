Dry and Mild For Our Wednesday

– The Geminid meteor shower peaked last night / early this morning, but you can still see some through the remainder of the week. While the meteors will not be as frequent they will still be able to be seen.

– Across the country – very heavy rain and flash flooding continues across southern California today. This system will transition to a high wind event from the central Rockies into the Plains on Wednesday. This is the same system that will increase our rain chances on Saturday and usher in a cool down on Sunday.

An area of high pressure will bring us a beautiful week ahead with above average temperatures. Overnight lows this evening will flirt with freezing under mostly clear skies. High temperatures will top out near 60 on Wednesday. Come the end of the week we are ahead of an approaching front, therefore, a southwest wind builds and we warm to the upper 60s and low 70s on Thursday and Friday. The cold front will sweep through this weekend bringing scattered showers on Saturday and cooler temperatures on Sunday.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 33. Wind: NE 5.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 60. Wind: NE 5.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 67. Wind: S/SW 5-15.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin