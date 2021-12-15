Near Record Warmth to Close Out The Week

A potent storm system is moving across the Plains bringing all kinds of weather – record heat, snow, tornadoes, a dust storm and hurricane force winds just to name a few. There is a Tornado Watch in effect for parts of NE, KA, IA and MN until 8 PM tonight. This is the same storm system that will move across the Carolinas on Saturday, but we are not expecting anything close to what is ongoing this afternoon.

An area of high pressure continues to bring a beautiful week across the region with above average temperatures. Overnight lows this evening will bottom out near 40 degrees under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures on Thursday will top out in the mid to upper 60s ahead of 70s to come Friday and Saturday. The cold front will sweep through this weekend bringing scattered showers on Saturday and cooler temperatures on Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 39. Wind: Light.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 67. Wind: S/SW 5-10.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 73. Wind: SW 5-10.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin