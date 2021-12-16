Creating A Christmas Cookie In Rising Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Leaving a Christmas cookie for Santa Claus is a holiday tradition that is still around. In the Rising kitchen this morning, Chef Anthony Denning of “Another Food Truck” showed the morning crew how to make a “Gingerbread Blondie” with eggnog cream. The recipe is simple to make and your children can even help out. Here’s what you’ll need: 1 Cup Unsalted Butter Melted, 2 Cups Packed Brown Sugar, 2 Large Eggs at room temperature, 2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract, 1 Cup All Purpose Flour, 3/4 cup Gingerbread Crumbles, 1/12 tsp Baking Powder, 1/2 tsp Salt, Cream, 1 can Sweet Condensed Milk, 1 Whole Orange Juiced. Instructions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9×9 pan with cooking spray or coat with butter. Mix melted butter, brown sugar then add eggs and vanilla and whisk until smooth. Next, add flour, Gingerbread, baking powder and salt and stir well. Pour the batter into prepared pan and smooth out. Bake for 30 minutes until edges turn golden brown. Let cool and top with sprinkles and eggnog cream.