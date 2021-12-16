Warming Ahead of Saturday Cold Front

– Flirting with record warmth the next two days ahead of a cold front.

– Dense fog likely Friday morning.

A mild night on tap with overnight lows bottoming out near 50 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is likely Friday morning so allow extra time for your morning commute! It continues to feel more like spring as high temperatures on Friday top out in the low 70s. Saturday will also be a warm day with highs once again near 70 ahead of an approaching front. This front will bring scattered showers to the area on Saturday, overnight and into early Sunday. Cooler temperatures arrive on Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53 (this is closer to our normal high!) Wind: SW 5-10.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 73. Record: 73. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday: PM cold front. Scattered showers. High: 72. Record: 75. Wind: SW 10-20.

Have a great Thursday!

Kaitlin