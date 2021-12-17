Don’t Waste Your Money: Any More Stimulus Checks?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Facebook ads and YouTube videos are everywhere, claiming another stimulus check is on the way soon…. especially for seniors and homeowners. Really? Or is this just a clickbait hoax?
WCCB Consumer Reporter John Matarese has what you need to know.
Don’t Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).
Like” John Matarese Money on Facebook
Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney
Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)
For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com