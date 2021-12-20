Punch-Less Panthers Lose Kicker, And Then Lose To Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Carolina Panthers lost kicker Zane Gonzalez to a quadriceps injury before the opening kick.
Gonzalez was hurt during warmups, and little went right for the Panthers after that in a 31-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Carolina has lost four in a row and nine of its past 11.
Minus Gonzalez, the Panthers passed up two field goal attempts and went 1 for 5 on fourth downs.
They also tried for 2 after both of their touchdowns and converted once.