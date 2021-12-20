Punch-Less Panthers Lose Kicker, And Then Lose To Bills

1/5 Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) breaks up a pass to Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

2/5 Carolina Panthers free safety Jeremy Chinn (21) makes an interception against Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

3/5 Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule works the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

4/5 Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled on the run by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

5/5 Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) is helped off the field after an apparent injury during practice before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)









ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Carolina Panthers lost kicker Zane Gonzalez to a quadriceps injury before the opening kick.

Gonzalez was hurt during warmups, and little went right for the Panthers after that in a 31-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Carolina has lost four in a row and nine of its past 11.

Minus Gonzalez, the Panthers passed up two field goal attempts and went 1 for 5 on fourth downs.

They also tried for 2 after both of their touchdowns and converted once.