StarMed Healthcare Will Be Open On Christmas Day

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – StarMed Healthcare will serve the community’s healthcare needs by offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing and antibody therapy (Regeneron) on Christmas Day, December 25.

The services will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at StarMed Healthcare’s west Charlotte location, 4001 Tuckaseegee Road. The testing and antibody therapy are provided at no cost to the individual, with or without insurance.

In addition to the COVID-19 testing and antibody therapy, the clinic will be open for urgent care services. All StarMed Healthcare locations will return to their normal hours of operation on December 26. StarMed Healthcare has administered hundreds of thousands of vaccines, tests, and therapy treatments since April 2020 as trusted partners of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the Mecklenburg County Health Department. The organization has also partnered with local churches and schools and established strong relationships with community leaders across North Carolina.