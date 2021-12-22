CMPD Officer Killed In Crash Involving Semi on 85 South

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer with the University Division was killed in a serious crash involving a tractor trailer early Wednesday morning in North Charlotte on I-85 South, that’s according to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

Officers were responding to a separate crash, blocking off roads when two tractor-trailers collided and crashed into the officers on-scene causing the crash.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings held a new conference to pay tribute to Officer Mia Goodwin, who was killed in the crash, and to update the public on the ongoing investigation into her death at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Chief Jennings tweeted out, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of Officer Mia Goodwin. Officer Goodwin proudly served the University City Division. I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Goodwin and the CMPD family. Rest easy hero, we have watch from here.”

It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of Officer Mia Goodwin. Officer Goodwin proudly served the University City Division. I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Goodwin and the CMPD family. Rest easy hero, we have watch from here.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. on 85 South near exit 45 at W.T. Harris Boulevard.

A CMPD cruiser was seen with heavy damage on the rear end. There was also a second damaged CMPD cruiser on scene.

Several officers could be seen surrounding an ambulance before leaving for the CMC Main.

That ambulance received a police escort to Atrium Health in Dilworth, where dozens of CMPD officers gathered.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and The City of Charlotte also tweeted out a statement.

Our hearts are with family, friends & Charlotte Mecklenburg PD on the loss of Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed on duty during a traffic collision. I’ve talked with Chief Jennings to offer support & sympathy. Grateful for officers who take risks every day to keep us safe. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 22, 2021

Statement from the City Manager on the passing of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin: pic.twitter.com/foZEZT6Qgl — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) December 22, 2021

Officer Goodwin is survived by her husband Charlotte Firefighter Brenton Goodwin, a 3-year-old child, 1-year-old child, a 4-month-old baby. Goodwin had recently returned to duty after being on maternity leave. Officer Goodwin joined Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in October of 2015.

Three other CMPD officers were also hurt in the crash, and have been released from the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing for the crash, criminal charges are possible according to Chief Johnny Jennings during a new conference.