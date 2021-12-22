Detectives Charge Man With Homicide After A Deadly Shooting At His Ex-Girlfriend’s Gastonia Home 

GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives have charged a 34-year-old man with homicide after he allegedly used a rifle to shoot his ex-girlfriend and a man inside her home in Gastonia on Tuesday.

Aaron Alexander, 34, is charged with homicide and assault-related charges in this case, according to a news release.

Police say Alexander used a rifle to shoot his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend and a 55-year-old man inside an apartment on Herman Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives say the man shot, later identified as Carlton Rainey, 55, has since died from injuries received in the shooting.

Officers responded to the apartment building on Herman Drive around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say at the scene, they located Rainey just outside the apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say Rainey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and say medic took her to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they were then given information that Alexander was the suspect who shot the victims and that he had fled the scene.

Close to an hour after the shooting, officers located the car that Alexander was last seen driving in on E. Ozark Avenue near Bryson Street.

Officers with the Gastonia Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the car and identified Alexander as a passenger in the car.

Police say a rifle was also located inside the car.

Alexander was then arrested and charged with murder and assault-related charges, according to a news release.

Investigators have determined the woman shot at the apartment on Herman Drive is Alexander’s ex-girlfriend and Rainey is a family member of the woman shot.