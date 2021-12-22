Don’t Waste Your Money: Airport Hold Times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have tried to call an airline lately, you know that you can wait hours and hours for a live person.

But there may finally be some good news, at least from Delta airlines.

Dana Meier was flying to a Disabled American Veteran’s meeting, and barely made it.

“It was horrible, I was on hold for a long time, transferred multiple times, and still could reach the person who could fix my flight.”

By now, most travelers had hoped calling an airline would be easier.

But a recent Wall Street Journal report says it’s still tough, saying “your hold time will be approximately one zillion hours.”

Janet Sanders was trying to leave New Orleans before Hurricane Ida.

“When we were in New Orleans trying to get some information, we were on for a half a day. It was a long, long wait.”

There are a number of reasons why it can be so tough to reach an airline these days, from COVID related staffing shortages to the fact that so many people are trying to change their flights, or having the airline change their flight times.

But Delta Airlines says things are improving.

Delta has just added 1,300 call center agents, e-mailing customers to say: “we know our call wait times have been frustrating. We continue to do everything possible to meet – and exceed – your expectations. Average wait times have been reduced since June and continue to shorten every week.”

The Points Guy suggests:

-Call early.

-Say “existing reservation.”

-Leave a callback number, and let them call you.

Dana Meier got through, too late.

“It was very frustrating and then I ended up missing my flight.”

Finally, The Points Guy says if you can’t get through by phone, try messaging via their app or Twitter.

That way you get through and you don’t waste your money.

