70s Continue With Rain On The Way

M 3.3 earthquake occurred this afternoon outside of Columbia, South Carolina.

Avery County wildfire update (Lost Cove Fire):

20% contained

350 acres burned

Dry and comfortable overnight with lows in the mid 50s. Patchy dense fog is likely overnight into early Tuesday morning. 70s continue through the week with rain chances increasing beginning on Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57. Wind: SW: 10-20.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 75. Wind: SW 10-20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High: 74. Wind: SW 10-20.

Kaitlin