Apparent Time Capsule Found At Lee Statue Site To Be Opened

1/4 Katherine Ridgway, state archaeological conservator, prepares to wrap and remove a box believed to be the 1887 time capsule that was put under Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue's pedestal Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Richmond, Va. In back, Everett Mercer, 10, son of Governor Ralph Northam's chief staff Clark Mercer, stands by to help. Crews wrapping up the removal Monday of the giant pedestal that once held a statue of Gen. Lee found what appeared to be a second and long-sought-after time capsule, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said. (Eva Russo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

2/4 Michael Spence, construction superintendent with Team Henry Enterprises, moves a box believed to be the 1887 time capsule that was put under Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue's pedestal and recovered on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (Eva Russo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

3/4 Workers recovered a copper box believed to be the 1887 time capsule that was put under Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue's pedestal Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Here, the hole in the northeast corner of the foundation where the box was found. Crews found what appeared to be a second and long-sought-after time capsule, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said. (Eva Russo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

4/4 Workers recover a box believed to be the 1887 time capsule that was put under Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue pedestal in Richmond, Va., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Crews wrapping up the removal Monday of the giant pedestal that once held a statue of Confederate Gen. Lee found what appeared to be a second and long-sought-after time capsule, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said. (Eva Russo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)







RICHMOND, Va. — Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital city are set to open an apparent time capsule found at the site of a prominent Confederate monument for the second time this month.

State officials hope Tuesday’s opening of the aged copper box will mark the end of a long search for an elusive 1887 time capsule.

Historical records have led to some speculation that the capsule could contain a rare photo of deceased President Abraham Lincoln.

The box was discovered Monday in the foundation of the pedestal that previously held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Another time capsule was found there earlier this month but a painstaking examination suggested it was not the sought-after one from 1887.