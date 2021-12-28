Apparent Time Capsule Found At Lee Statue Site To Be Opened
RICHMOND, Va. — Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital city are set to open an apparent time capsule found at the site of a prominent Confederate monument for the second time this month.
State officials hope Tuesday’s opening of the aged copper box will mark the end of a long search for an elusive 1887 time capsule.
Historical records have led to some speculation that the capsule could contain a rare photo of deceased President Abraham Lincoln.
The box was discovered Monday in the foundation of the pedestal that previously held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Another time capsule was found there earlier this month but a painstaking examination suggested it was not the sought-after one from 1887.