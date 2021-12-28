The Lost Cove Fire Has Doubled in Size

The Lost Cove fire that began near Bee Mountain in Avery County has now grown to an estimated 700 acres. The United States Forest Service states the increase in acreage is partially due to fire spread, but also a better mapping of the fire’s perimeter.

The Lost Cove Fire has doubled in acreage over the last 24 hours, but the United States Forest Service says that is partially due to better mapping of the fire's perimeter. The good news is no homes are threatened and there is rain in the forecast. #wildfire #LostCoveFire #ncwx pic.twitter.com/0jPWWzZ7gB — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) December 28, 2021

Over a dozen firefighters from the United States Forest Service are responding.

The United States Department of Agriculutre says “the fire is expected to continue to grow within the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until significant rain is received. No homes of structures are threatened.”

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.