Intense winds continue to fuel the Marshall Fire Thursday evening in Colorado. Boulder has seen hurricane force gusts today which have allowed a grass fire to rapidly spread.

Intense winds continue to fuel the #marshallfire. Boulder has seen hurricane force gusts today. Entire neighborhoods in flames. Radar showing huge smoke plume. Absolutely heartbreaking. #COwx pic.twitter.com/d19lqfdrel — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) December 31, 2021

As of 7 PM MT / 9 PM ET the fire has spread over 1,600 acres. Officials believe about 580 homes were lost — 370 in Superior proper and 210 in Old Town Superior.

Thankfully cooler and wet weather is expected across the region tomorrow along with decreasing winds through the night.