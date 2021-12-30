Warm & Muggy To Close Out 2021

The unsettled pattern continues with the best chance of measurable rain coming this weekend. The last day of 2021 will be very warm with record high temperatures in the forecast. Our previous record of 70 degrees set in 1996 will likely be broken as we top out in the low to mid 70s! Temperatures will stay well above average with highs in the 70s until a strong cold front moves through on Sunday – this will drastically drop temperatures to kick off next week. High temperatures on Monday will only top out in the upper 40s.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Patchy fog. Low: 58. Wind: S/SW 5-10.

Friday: Record highs! Partly sunny. PM showers. High: 73. Wind: SW 5-10.

Midnight NYE: Mid 60s with scattered showers.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High: 76. Wind: S/SW 10-20.

Have a lovely day!

Kaitlin