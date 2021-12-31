December 2021 Is The 3rd Warmest December on Record

We saw record breaking warmth to close out 2021 and the 3rd warmest December on record. December 2021 closed out with an average temperature of 53.19 degrees – that is an average between highs and lows for the month. The warmest December on record was in 2015 where we averaged 55.4 degrees.

Top 5 warmest Decembers on record:

55.4 set in 2015

54.7 set in 1889

53.19 set in 2021

53.0 set in 1956

50.6 set in 1971

New Year’s Eve 2021 we broke the record high of 70 degrees that was set in 1996. Today we topped out at 72°.

Winter will make a comeback behind a strong cold front that will swing through on Sunday. High temperatures on Monday will only top out near 50 degrees with sunny skies back in control.