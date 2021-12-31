Strong Cold Front Swings Through Sunday

Scattered showers and storms will roll through the area around midnight tonight so heads up if you have outdoor plans! Low temperatures tonight will be mild in the low to mid 60s. We will start the new year off with some patchy fog. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers for your New Year’s Day. Temperatures will stay well above average with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday until a strong cold front moves through on Sunday – this front may bring isolated strong to severe storms so stay weather aware. Temperatures will drastically drop to kick off next week in wake of the cold front. High temperatures on Monday will only top out in the upper 40s.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Patchy fog. Low: 64. Wind: S/SW 5-10.

Saturday: AM fog. Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers. High: 76. Wind: S/SW 10-20. G: 30.

Sunday: Widespread rain. Cold front. High: 72. Wind: SW 10-20.

Happy New Year!!

Kaitlin