Officials: 2 Missing In Devastating Colorado Wildfire

The Latest:

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say two people are reported missing from a wind-whipped winter-season wildfire in Denver’s suburbs that destroyed hundreds of homes.

Boulder County spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill says that two people are unaccounted for from Thursday’s blaze.

County Sheriff Joe Pelle had said Friday that no one was missing.

Churchill says that was corrected after combing through reports from multiple agencies facing multiple tasks as the fire raged.

Churchill declined to provide details on the two, where they were last seen, or efforts to find them.

An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes.

An estimated 500 homes were destroyed.

Original Story (12/31/21):



SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle says Friday at least 500 homes were likely destroyed and there were no known deaths in a wind-fueled wildfire outside Denver.

Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by wind-whipped wildfires are anxiously waiting to learn what’s left standing of their lives after the flames burned homes, a hotel and a shopping center.

The fires erupted Thursday outside Denver, following an extremely dry fall and a winter so far nearly devoid of snow.

At least one first responder and six other people have been injured, and the sheriff says there could be more hurt — or dead.