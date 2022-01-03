A New Covid Treatment Is Available In Our Area

CHARLOTTE, NC. — The treatment is two injections made by Astra Zeneca. It’s called Evusheld, and it’s meant to help immune-compromised patients from getting infected with covid. Dr. Arin Piramzadian with StarMed Health says it provides monoclonal antibodies ahead of time, so you are protected for up to six months. It’s a temporary fix. The treatment doesn’t allow your body to build a natural response like the vaccine would. He says the U.S. only ordered about 800,000 doses, so it’s very hard to get. To get it, you need to be seen by a physician or provider to determine if you meet the qualifications.

“What his treatment can do is it’s for moderate, severely ill, compromised immune system patients. So you have to have a significant reason why you require this medication,” Dr. Piramzadian says.

The percent positive in Mecklenburg county 25.9% StarMed Health CEO Mike Estramonte says the numbers we’re seeing right now or the highest they’ve ever been since covid started.

“In the last 2 to 3 weeks, wait times have gone up. Obviously, or demand for testing has gone up by multiple of about eight,” Estramonte says.